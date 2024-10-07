Quent Capital LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EW opened at $65.49 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.