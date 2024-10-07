Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 568.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.