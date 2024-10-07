Quent Capital LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,296.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

