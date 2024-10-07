Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

