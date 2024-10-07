Quent Capital LLC Acquires 165 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE DD opened at $87.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

