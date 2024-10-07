Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Trimmed by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 228,814 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after buying an additional 269,062 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 340,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 206,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $45.69 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,867.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $1,895,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

