Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

