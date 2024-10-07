Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,733 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $267.99 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

