Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.65% of BlackLine worth $22,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackLine
In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $318,323.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,516.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,471.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $318,323.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,516.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,376 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of BL opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 237.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
