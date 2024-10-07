Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $20.95 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

