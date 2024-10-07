Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2,333.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.58% of CBIZ worth $19,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $40,590,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $17,148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 130,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBZ. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

