Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 105.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $13,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

NYSE DHI opened at $184.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

