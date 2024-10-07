The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

