The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Kohl’s worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

