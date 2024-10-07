FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stake Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.73.

Shares of FTAI opened at $140.15 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

