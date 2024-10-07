Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,239 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,528,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $363.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.76. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

