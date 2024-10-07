The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,279,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 228,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $83.37 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

