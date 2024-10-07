The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $258.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.18 and a 200 day moving average of $252.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

