The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 427 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Valaris worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 180.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Valaris in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL opened at $56.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

