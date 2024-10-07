Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,087.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $216,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

PAYC opened at $167.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $279.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $289,399.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,169,705.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,155. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

