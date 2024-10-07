SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,224 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after buying an additional 461,061 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 834,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.