Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $982,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,645 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.31 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.