Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 144,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,476,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 145,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $6.53 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $874.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $92,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,717 shares of company stock worth $652,955. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.