The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23,542.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Etsy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Etsy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $315,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

