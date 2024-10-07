Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Coursera worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coursera by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after buying an additional 690,931 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 1,014,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

