Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 138,544.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 411,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $651.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. Analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,513.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

