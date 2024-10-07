Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,922 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

