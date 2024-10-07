Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $544.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $546.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

