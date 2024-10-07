Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 32,487 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in SEA by 1,757.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,723 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 73,539 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $60,714,000. Kora Management LP raised its position in SEA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,237,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $171,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEA by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,496,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in SEA by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 700,001 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 500,001 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $95.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,919.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

