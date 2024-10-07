Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $5,060,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $241.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

