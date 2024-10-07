Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 690,344 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,344 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $874.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLS. Barclays dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

