Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,950,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.33 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

