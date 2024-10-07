Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AON were worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in AON by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AON by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $348.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $353.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.14.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

