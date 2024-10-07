Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,177,000 after buying an additional 411,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Garmin by 34.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after buying an additional 278,990 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,727,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,279,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Garmin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $170.03 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.57.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

