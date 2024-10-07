Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $242.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.05. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $13,605,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,483,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total value of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,032,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $13,605,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,483,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,613 shares of company stock valued at $76,348,820. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

