Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,452.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,425.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,387.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

