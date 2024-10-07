Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.38 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ventas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Ventas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.53 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -329.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

