Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,761 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $92,192,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,941,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,284,000 after buying an additional 967,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

