Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.98 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenx were worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in argenx by 49.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in argenx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.28.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $529.95 on Monday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $554.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.63 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

