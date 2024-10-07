Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

ZBRA stock opened at $366.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $375.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

