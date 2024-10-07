Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 836 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total value of $323,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,889.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $395.97 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $396.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Arista Networks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.