Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 836 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total value of $323,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,889.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08.
  • On Friday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $395.97 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $396.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Arista Networks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

