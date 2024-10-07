Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 262,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 249,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $213.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.17.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

