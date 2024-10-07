Oleg Shchegolev Sells 8,964 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $126,750.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,378,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,916,557.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Semrush Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.43 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 236,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

