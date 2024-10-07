AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Chairman William C. Rhodes III Sells 300 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AutoZone Price Performance
NYSE AZO opened at $3,033.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,010.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on AutoZone
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.