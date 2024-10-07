AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Chairman William C. Rhodes III Sells 300 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,033.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,010.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

