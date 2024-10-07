Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Natera worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $377,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,217,479.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $377,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,584. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $129.84 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $132.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

