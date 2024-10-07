Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,305 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $44,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $14.68 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,610 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 368,637 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

