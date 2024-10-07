AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,800 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,574 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,491.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $29.55 on Monday. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $9,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Further Reading

