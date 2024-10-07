WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.15% of WESCO International worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $164.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

