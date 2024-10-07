Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

