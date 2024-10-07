Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,774.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,017 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NU were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after buying an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512,911 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 63,021,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NU by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,062,000 after purchasing an additional 253,915 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NU opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

View Our Latest Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.